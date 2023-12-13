Telangana | Congress Govt. to know burden of promises now: KTR

December 13, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has observed that the Congress party has come to power in Telangana by making impossible promises, fooling and misleading people with misinformation.

He pointed out that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi had promised that the Congress Government would waive crop loans up to ₹2 lakh per farmer within two days of coming to power and also vowed to provide legislative backing to the six guarantees in the first Cabinet meeting itself. “What happened to Rahul Gandhi’s promises and where is he now”, Mr. Rama Rao said in an informal chat with newspersons here on Wednesday.

Stating that the real game in implementing the promises would start now, he alleged that the Congress party had never indulged in any discussion on accounts. “We gave the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and CAG reportsevery year along with audited accounts. We also released white paper on taxes every year”, he said and asked whether one would make promises by assessing financial position or assess the financial position after making promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in the Governor’s address, they (the Government) would claim that the previous (BRS) Government had handed over power by plunging the State into deep debt. One of the Congress MLAs went to the extent of assuring 45,000 jobs in his constituency. “They will come to know about the burden of promises now”, he stated.

Earlier, Mr. Rama Rao signed the nomination papers of Congress MLA from Vikarabad constituency Gaddam Prasad Kumar for his election to the post of Speaker unopposed

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.