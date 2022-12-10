Telangana Congress gets a jumbo committee with no place for Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

December 10, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A jumbo executive of the Telangana Congress was announced on Saturday with a notable face out of the reckoning being Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, whose name has not figured in any list and there is no mention of his position as star campaigner as well.

While all the elected MPs and MLAs have found a place in the committees Mr. Venkata Reddy’s name is absent from all of them. Mr. Reddy has been away from the party activities for a few months since his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy moved to the BJP and unsuccessfully contested in the Munugode bypoll. Despite Mr. Reddy holding the star campaigner post in the party, he did not campaign for the party in the by-poll and there were allegations that he influenced Congress leaders and workers to support the BJP.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has been constituted with 18 members and the executive also consists of 24 vice presidents, 26 DCC presidents and 84 general secretaries. While several leaders from the earlier committees figured in the new list new faces have also found a place in the jumbo committee. Decision on presidents for eight districts have been kept in hold apparently with top leaders insisting on their candidates and consensus arrived at.

The Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee has now been divided into three districts – Hyderabad, Khairatabad and Secunderabad. However, no president has been appointed for Secunderabad while C. Rohin Reddy has been made president of Khairatabad unit, Sameer Waliullah has been appointed for Hyderabad district.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will lead the Pradesh Executive Committee consisting of 40 members including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Jana Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy, J. Geeta Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Renuka Chowdhury, P. Balram Naik, Madhu Yashki Goud, D. Sridhar Babu, G. Chinna Reddy, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, S. A. Sampath Kumar, Podduturi Sudharsan Reddy, R. Damodar Reddy, Sambhani Chandrasekar, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, C. Ramachandra Reddy, Konda Surekha, G. Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddin, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jagga Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, D. Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, Prem Sagar Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jetti Kusum Kumar, Kodanda Reddy, Eravarthi Anil Kumar, Vem Narender Reddy, Mallu Ravi and Syed Azmatullah Husseni.

The Political Affairs Committee consists of 18 members and the AICC incharge for Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore will be chairman. The other members include Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Geetha Reddy, V.Hanmanth Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Sridhar Babu, Madhu Yaskhi, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Renuka Chowdhury, Balaram Naik and G. Chinna Reddy as members.

In the appointment of District Congress Committee presidents, five new faces have been given chance and they are Rajendraprasad Yadav for Wanaparthi, Raj Thakur for Peddapally, G. Madhusudhan Reddy for Mahabubnagar, Adi Srinu for Sirisilla and Rohin Reddy for Khairatabad district.