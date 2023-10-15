Telangana Congress first list with 58 names to be announced on Oct.15

October 15, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Decks have been cleared for the announcement of the first list of 58 candidates by the Congress party for the Assembly elections on Sunday.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the AICC met at the residence of party general secretary K. C. Venugopal along with the Screening Committee members in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting lasted for six hours, sources said, adding that the Screening Committee members went by each constituency and the aspirants for consideration. It is also said to have reached consensus on the names of the remaining 49 candidates for various constituencies. However, the party leaders intend to hold talks with aspirants of 10-12 constituencies to thrash out any irritants before announcement of the next list.

The CEC is meeting again on October 17 to put its final stamp of the remaining names and announce the list the same day. It is believed that the party intends to release the list before the proposed bus yatra from October 18. It is also likely to announce the route map for the bus yatra on Sunday.

