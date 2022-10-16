Telangana Congress favours Kharge

Voting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gandhi Bhavan today

As many as 238 voters from 119 constituencies in Telangana will vote to elect the next president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

The voting will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the results will be declared on October 19, after the ballot boxes from across the country reach New Delhi.

Former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the top post after Rahul Gandhi resigned and decided to stay away from the top post.

Raj Mohan Unnathan is the Returning Officer and Raj Baghel is the Assistant Returning Officer for the poll. Party sources said that former Minister Mohd. Shabbir Ali and former MP Mallu Ravi will be the poll agents of Mr. Kharge while Congress leaders Kummari Srikanth and Santosh Kumar Rudra will be Mr. Tharoor’s election agents.

Voters in Telangana include TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, among others.

What is interesting is to see whether Mr. Venkata Reddy comes to vote, as he has been away from the party’s campaigns in Munugode constituency. Sources said that he is likely to come at the fag end of the voting time at 4 p.m.

Whoever will be the winner, it will be for the first time in 24 years that a non-Gandhi would lead the party. Telangana Congress leaders have overwhelmingly supported Mr. Kharge’s candidature and he held a meeting with them as a part of his election campaign at Gandhi Bhavan.

However, Mr. Tharoor, who was in the city to seek support, did not go to Gandhi Bhavan but addressed a press meet at a private hotel in the city. He was invited by Mr. Revanth Reddy for tea at his home but their meeting could not take place.