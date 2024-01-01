ADVERTISEMENT

KTR continues to be arrogant and not accepting the poll defeat: Telangana Congress

January 01, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,R. Ravikanth Reddy

Congress has sought an apology from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao for undermining people’s mandate with his statement that BRS would have done better establishing 32 YouTube channels than establishing 32 medical colleges.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice president G. Niranjan said at a press conference that KTR’s post on ‘X’ on this issue was proof of his arrogance and mockery of democracy. This is nothing but insulting the voters, he said and asked KTR to apologise to the people.

Mr. Niranjan said that people decided long before the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 to vote out the BRS government due to its misgovernance, for making a mockery of the entire administrative system apart from family corruption. Its better for BRS to introspect their governance that was rejected by the people rather than making silly statements. “If Congress had been a little careful, BRS would not have got even 15 seats,” he said.

Questioning the BRS leaders impatience on the implementation of the Congress promises, he said Mr. Harish Rao was in a hurry in seeking the implementation of the promises. “We know our promises and we have a plan and the government will implement them,” he said.

Mr. Niranjan said the BRS leaders were in confusion, unable to digest their defeat in the elections and trying to divert attention from their failures. Recalling Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments on how the BRS government had ordered 22 Land Cruisers and kept them in Vijayawada, he questioned the confusing and contradictory statements of MLC K Kavitha and MLA Kadiyam Srihari on the issue.

He said that according to Kavitha, former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not even aware of the purchase of vehicles that were sent to Vijayawada. However, Mr. Kadiyam said that the vehicles were purchased with the Cabinet decision. “Does it mean that the cabinet decision was made without the knowledge of the previous CM?”

Mr. Niranjan said people have noticed the change in administration and how receptive this government was with Chief Minister and Ministers available to the people all the time. “Like KCR, the Chief Minister and Ministers did not rest even for a single day in the farmhouse.”

