Telangana Congress chief Jagga Reddy condemns ‘provocative attack’ on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

January 23, 2024 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Telangana Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy condemned the ‘provocative attack’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam and said BJP’s undemocratic attitude will not be spared by the people.

Mr. Reddy questioned the rationale behind targetting a yatra that wants to unite people and spread friendship between different groups in the country. The cowardice of the BJP was exposed in blocking the yatra. The society will react if such attacks occur again, he warned.

He said one needs to have guts and conviction on issues to walk from one corner to the other corner of the country. That fearless attitude of Rahul Gandhi is what worrying the BJP the most, he said.

