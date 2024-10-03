Telangana Congress chief appeals to film industry elders to end controversy as Konda Surekha apologised

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud appealed to the film industry to put an end to the controversy over the remarks by the party Minister Konda Surekha against film personalities since she apologised unconditionally.

In a statement, Mr. Goud said that taking the names of some film actors and the hurt it caused to the people in the film industry was regrettedby the Minister and she has also issued an apology.

“In this context, I appeal to all the elders in the film industry to end this unsavoury episode,” he said further adding that the Minister had no intention to hurt any individual. He appealed to them to understand the pain the Minister had gone through on the abusive trolls against her by followers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, and the industry might have seen those trolls as well.

Since it was the women who were pained – the Minister and the actor – everyone should end this episode as the Minister had already apologised. He also suggested to the Ministers and the Congress leaders to be cautious and responsible while making any comments in public.

