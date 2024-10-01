Telangana Congress cadre urged to counter Opposition’s propaganda against government

Stating that the State government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is introducing schemes almost every day for the welfare of the public, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud urged the party cadre to intensify their campaign on social media platforms to counter the ‘malicious propaganda’ of the Opposition. He also warned BRS leaders, including former minister G. Jagadish Reddy, former MLAs Gadari Kishore and Gongidi Sunitha, to be cautious before making comments on the Congress government. He accused former minister Harish Rao of provoking the people with his false allegations on HYDRAA and Musi river project, and urged the people not to fall prey to him.

Addressing a meeting with the newly appointed chairpersons of corporations at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Mahesh Kumar praised them for their efforts in bringing the Congress to power in the State. “Your role in ending the dictatorial government of K. Chandrasekhar Rao is commendable. And our State topped the digital party membership count among all party State units in the country. We have 43 lakh active members, and 40 of them have been nominated to chairperson positions in government corporations and agencies after careful assessment at multipe levels. Some of them are even eligible to become MLAs and MPs,” he said.

He, however, observed that some of the chairpersons had become complacent and cautioned them against laxity. “You need to roll up your sleeves and counter the Opposition’s venomous campaign,” he said, adding that the Opposition, particularly the BRS and BJP cadre, were stooping to any level to spread lies about the government.

Listing several schemes and programmes initiated in the past 10 months, Mahesh Kumar described the crop loan waiver as a historic scheme. He urged the party cadre to highlight it among the people. He accused the BRS and BJP of engaging in a smear campaign regarding removing unauthorised structures on lakebeds by HYDRAA and under the Musi River development programme. The meeting also unanimously passed a resolution thanking the party high command and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making the appointments to the corporations. The resolution was proposed by PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

