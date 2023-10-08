Telangana Congress bus yatra may be from Jogulamba to Jodeghat

October 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Telangana Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) is going to meet on October 10, where the schedule of the proposed bus yatra of the Congress is likely to be finalised. Sources said it may start from Alampur in Jogulamba district to Jodeghat in Adilabad.

It is the same route that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy had planned his padayatra for last year but that could not materialise for various reasons, including some senior leaders objecting to it that they were not consulted and the high command had not given its nod.

The bus yatra likely to be for 10 days will have several meetings along the way, and the party is trying to rope in their star campaigners like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, apart from senior leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Ministers. The tentative schedule starts in the third week of October and stretches into the fourth week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PAC meeting will give its official nod to the bus yatra with all the senior leaders participating in it at one point or another to infuse some buzz into the political campaign and maintain the party’s positive mood generated among the public after its highly successful meeting at Tukkuguda on September 17.

The massive turnout at the Tukkuguda meeting has stunned even the national leadership if the party insiders have to be believed and gave them a lot of confidence about the party’s prospects. In fact, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram described it as the biggest gathering he has ever seen in his 50 years of public life.

Mr. Revanth Reddy confirmed that Ms. Priyanka Gandhi will tour extensively in Telangana and the understanding from his comments is that she has already confirmed her participation in the bus yatra. Just like the Tukkuguda public meeting, the bus yatra will also culminate in a massive public meeting.

While the six guarantees of the party will be the main weapon as the bus yatra traverses through the hinterlands of Telangana, it is also time to send a message of unity among leaders. All the top leaders in the same bus will send that message to people, the party believes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.