Telangana Congress burns PM Modi’s effigy

Workers of the Telangana Congress burnt the effigies of PM Modi protesting against the BJP’s post on ‘X’ portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravana.

October 08, 2023 05:58 am | Updated 05:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders Anil Yadav and Feroz Khan burning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy.

Secunderabad District Congress Committee president Anil Kumar Yadav and senior leader Feroz Khan led a protest near Gandhi Bhavan. They raised slogans against the BJP and the Prime Minister. Later, they burnt the effigy of Mr. Modi. The BJP post with a picture of Rahul Gandhi with ten heads and the caption that he was evil and anti-dharma and his goal was to destroy the country had created a controversy.

