Telangana Congress BC leaders reiterate their demand for 34 seats

October 12, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Backward Classes’ leaders aspiring for the party ticket in Telangana Congress yet again raised their demand that the party will have to give a minimum of 34 seats to BC candidates as assured earlier by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

A group of BC leaders who met at Gandhi Bhavan later addressed a press conference and said it was time the BCs were given due recognition in ticket allotment to send a positive signal to the BC voters. They said the BCs looked up to the Congress party as they felt deceived by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

They reminded that the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy himself proposed in the PAC meeting that two BC candidates should be given in every parliamentary constituency and the PAC too agreed to it. BC candidates are now asking the party to implement the recommendations made in the Udaipur declaration.

The BC leaders including Kathi Venkataswamy and S. Jagadish said that the Screening Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday should consider the demand seriously to send a positive signal to the party cadre.

Related Topics

politics (general) / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

