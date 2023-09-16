Telangana Congress adds ‘secret’ sixth guarantee to be announced by Sonia Gandhi

September 16, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Apart from the five guarantees that the Congress has been promising the people, there will be one more, which the party insiders say will be a game changer in Telangana, and these six guarantees will be announced by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at a public meeting called ‘Vijaya Bheri’ to be held at Tukkuguda here on September 17.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A.Revanth Reddy said the six guarantees would be implemented within 30 days of coming to power. He said Sonia Gandhi promised in Karimnagar in 2004 that Telangana would be created by the Congress and kept her promise. Now, she will announce the guarantees and the party will deliver. But for now, the party seems to want to keep the sixth guarantee a secret.

Mr.Reddy, along with AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramaraka inspected the meeting venue and later spoke to the media.

He alleged that the BRS government made every effort to scuttle Ms.Gandhi’s meeting by refusing permission at various locations in the city and outside. But the farmers in Tukkuguda came forward to give land to hold the meeting.

Mr.Revanth Reddy described Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s comments on Ms.Gandhi as reeking of arrogance. He said power has blinded Mr.Rama Rao but people will teach him a lesson at the right time.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh countered the criticism of Rahul Gandhi by MLC K.Kavitha stating that she should be more worried about the Delhi Liquor Policy case. He added that late balladeer Gaddar had described Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as ‘One Cr, Two Cr, Three Cr and KCR’ highlighting the “deep-rooted corruption” by the KCR family.

