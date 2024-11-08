Telangana CM’s walk along Musi river bed at Sangem today

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will kick off his five-km walkathon on the Musi Rejuvenation from Sangem village and return to Bhimalingam trekking along the right bank of Musi river.

From Sangem, he will walk for 2.5 km to Bhimalingam meeting with farmers and other villagers. He will return walking along the Dharmareddypally canal embankment on the Sangem-Nagireddypally road.

Mr. Reddy, who is also celebrating his birthday on Friday (November 8, 2024), will leave from Hyderabad to Yadagiri Gutta in a helicopter with his family to perform pooja at the Narasimha Swamy temple. He will review the temple development activities with the Yadagiri Gutta Temple Development Authority officials before leaving for Sangem for the padayatra.

