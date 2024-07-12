Telangana CM’s meeting with SPs and Collectors on nine issues on July 16

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a meeting with superintendents/commissioners of police and collectors of all districts in the State at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on July 16, 2024.

The agenda of the meeting includes nine issues, which are Anti-Drug campaign; Agriculture - seasonal conditions; Health - seasonal diseases; Law & Order and Security related issues; Mahila Shakti; Education; Dharani; Praja Palana; Vana Mahotsavam.

The CM held an inaugural address with district collectors, SPs and senior officials of the State government on December 24, 2023 - a few weeks after Congress formed the government in the State.