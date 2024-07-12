GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM's meeting with SPs and Collectors on nine issues on July 16

Published - July 12, 2024 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (second from right) along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials. File

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (second from right) along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a meeting with superintendents/commissioners of police and collectors of all districts in the State at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on July 16, 2024.

The agenda of the meeting includes nine issues, which are Anti-Drug campaign; Agriculture - seasonal conditions; Health - seasonal diseases; Law & Order and Security related issues; Mahila Shakti; Education; Dharani; Praja Palana; Vana Mahotsavam.

The CM held an inaugural address with district collectors, SPs and senior officials of the State government on December 24, 2023 - a few weeks after Congress formed the government in the State.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with collectors, superintendents of police on December 24, 2023.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with collectors, superintendents of police on December 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana / Hyderabad

