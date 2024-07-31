Telangana CM’s comments against BRS women members raises furore in Assembly

A remark made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and V. Sunita Lakshma Reddy led to a furore in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister who intervened while BRS member K.T. Rama Rao was speaking on the Appropriation Bill advised him not to trust the “sisters” (Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ms. Sunita Lakshma Reddy). He recalled how Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy invited him to join the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections and assured her support to him. However, she joined the BRS for Ministerial berthbefore the latter was declared as the Congress candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Enraged over this, Ms. Sabitha recalled how she conveyed her wishes to Mr. Revanth Reddy asserting that he was hope of the Congress and had scope of becoming the Chief Minister too if he joined the Congress. “I blessed Mr. Revanth Reddy heartfully. But why is the Congress targeting me now?” she asked.

The BRS members led by Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy and K.T. Rama Rao trooped into the Well of the House demanding apologies from the Chief Minister for his comments against her. The members stayed put raising slogans against the ruling party even after Mr. Revanth Reddy explained that he was leaving for the airport to receive the new Governor designate Jishnu Dev Verma and would respond after returning from there.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recalled how the Congress encouraged Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy offering her a ticket in 2004 assembly elections followed by important portfolios in the Congress Government. “I was made leader of the opposition, the first dalit to occupy that position by the Congress party, and asked her to stay back in the Congress so that I will not lose that post. But Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy deserted the Congress for the sake of ministerial berth,” he said adding the member who changed the party “murdering democracy” did not have any right to speak.

