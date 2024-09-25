ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM’s caution to engineering colleges’ managements

Updated - September 25, 2024 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Every year, one lakh engineering students and two lakh non-engineering students graduate in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the launch of a skill development programme for students in association with Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has cautioned engineering colleges that permissions would be canceled if they do not plug shortcomings in their institutes to address the gap between the industry requirements and skill sets of their graduates.

He said that the main reason for the gap was absence of necessary facilities including teaching staff in the engineering colleges. The Chief Minister warned the managements of these colleges to improve their facilities forthwith failing which the government would initiate stringent action.

“We are prepared to cancel the permissions given to them if the situation does not change in the coming days,” he cautioned.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the launch of a skill development course for students pursuing engineering and other graduation courses in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Every year, one lakh engineering students and two lakh non-engineering students graduate in the State. Besides 25 lakh non-graduates, 30 lakh engineering and non-engineering graduates waited for employment opportunities when the Congress government came to power in 2023, he said. 

