GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM’s caution to engineering colleges’ managements

Every year, one lakh engineering students and two lakh non-engineering students graduate in the State

Published - September 25, 2024 05:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the launch of a skill development programme for students in association with Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the launch of a skill development programme for students in association with Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has cautioned engineering colleges that permissions would be canceled if they do not plug shortcomings in their institutes to address the gap between the industry requirements and skill sets of their graduates.

He said that the main reason for the gap was absence of necessary facilities including teaching staff in the engineering colleges. The Chief Minister warned the managements of these colleges to improve their facilities forthwith failing which the Government would initiate stringent action.

“We are prepared to cancel the permissions given to them if the situation does not change in the coming days,” he cautioned.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the launch of a skill development course for students pursuing engineering and other graduation courses in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 25, 2024). Every year, one lakh engineering students and two lakh non-engineering students graduate in the State. Besides 25 lakh non-graduates, 30 lakh engineering and non-engineering graduates waited for employment opportunities when the Congress government came to power in 2023, he said. 

The Chief Minister also spoke about the perils of unemployment to the youth, the State government’s initiatives to upskill youth and other aspects.

Published - September 25, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.