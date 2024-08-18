GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM wants metro connectivity from new HC to Future City via RGIA

Published - August 18, 2024 10:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a review meeting on road and metro rail connectivity to proposed Future City from RGIA

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a review meeting on road and metro rail connectivity to proposed Future City from RGIA | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has suggested to officials to come up with a route map that links New High Court complex with the proposed ‘Future City’ passing through the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

At a review meeting on Future City with officials on Saturday (August 17, 2024), Mr. Reddy made certain suggestions on the Metro rail and road connectivity to the Future City from the RGIA. Officials explained the road connectivity route map to the Chief Minister from the airport to which Mr. Reddy made a few suggestions.

One among them was connecting Outer Ring Road with the proposed Regional Ring Road. He wanted officials to prepare plans for radial roads in the Future City. He wanted the officials to work in coordination regarding land acquisition for the road and Metro rail routes. He wanted a detailed plan and route map to be prepared at the earliest. He also hoped that the officials would start the works on war footing.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Adviser to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Dana Kishore and Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy and others were present.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Hyderabad Metro

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.