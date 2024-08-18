Telangana CM wants metro connectivity from new HC to Future City via RGIA

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has suggested to officials to come up with a route map that links New High Court complex with the proposed ‘Future City’ passing through the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

At a review meeting on Future City with officials on Saturday (August 17, 2024), Mr. Reddy made certain suggestions on the Metro rail and road connectivity to the Future City from the RGIA. Officials explained the road connectivity route map to the Chief Minister from the airport to which Mr. Reddy made a few suggestions.

One among them was connecting Outer Ring Road with the proposed Regional Ring Road. He wanted officials to prepare plans for radial roads in the Future City. He wanted the officials to work in coordination regarding land acquisition for the road and Metro rail routes. He wanted a detailed plan and route map to be prepared at the earliest. He also hoped that the officials would start the works on war footing.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Adviser to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Dana Kishore and Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy and others were present.