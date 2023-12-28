Telangana CM wants a “realistic budget” to be presented for the next fiscal reflecting govt’s commitment to fulfil its promises

December 28, 2023 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Finance Department officials to prepare a “realistic budget” for the next financial year with focus on reducing wasteful expenditure incurred by the departments.

The Chief Minister is particular that the budget should reflect the State’s financial situation, challenges it is confronting, and the objectives of the government. Steps should be taken to explain the factual situation to the people and the officials concerned were directed to prepare the budget proposals accordingly.

Mr. Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with Finance Department officials to review the status of budget preparation for the next fiscal on Wednesday. He wanted the officials concerned to prepare budget estimates in such a manner that they they reflect the real situation in terms of revenue receipts and the revenue expenditure as well as the expenditure that would be incurred on implementation of the welfare programmes.

The Finance Department was directed to effectively utilise the grants released by the Central government and the officials concerned should not give scope for incorporating “inflated figures” in preparing the budget. Budget should reflect the aspirations of the people and the budget estimates should be prepared keeping in view the people’s governance that had been put in place by the new government.

Accordingly, focus should be on explaining the revenues of the State, expenditure on account of salaries/pensions and the expenditure that is likely to be incurred for effective implementation of the promises made by the Congress government. There should be clarity on debts, expenditure that would be incurred on debt servicing and the likelihood of monthly expenditure so that people should understand the financial situation of the State.

The Chief Minister said there was no need to prepare the budget for “satisfying a few individuals” as the people should be satisfied with the budget that would be presented. The Government was firm on being accountable to the people and it had the responsibility of fulfilling the promises it made to the people. Officials concerned should lay special emphasis on designing a “people oriented” budget.

He was firm that there should be no scope for hiding the factual situation pertaining to the loans and to show inflated revenue receipts and expenditure. Steps should be taken to see that expenditure related to government advertisements, purchase of new vehicles and others should be reduced while steps should be taken to check wasteful expenditure.

Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the officials to take measures to secure as many grants as possible from the Centre and proposals should be prepared accordingly to avail matching grants scheme wise and department wise. Officials should take steps to see that the State did not forfeit the opportunity to secure grants from the Centre in schemes where the would grant its share based on the State’s contribution.

