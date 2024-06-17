Telangana CM visits Command Contol Centre to review monsoon prepardness

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid a visit to the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills along with his cabinet colleagues to review monsoon preparedness. Officials informed the Chief Minister that 141 flood-prone areas have already been identified.

The CM instructed the authorities to take adequate safety measures in view of the onset of the rainy season. The officials have been asked to establish a mechanism to respond in the emergency situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers; N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, P. Srinivas Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta were present during his visit. The ICCC staffers were directed to integrate disaster management by taking the ORR (Outer Ring Road) as a unit and to link all the CCTV cameras inside the ORR at the earliest.

The CM and his cabinet were briefed about the special measures that have been taken to prevent floods. Water harvesters are installed to ensure that the flood water goes smoothly from the areas with huge waterlogging. The Chief Minister instructed the police officials to take measures to avoid traffic problems through physical policing. “Provide traffic alerts to Hyderabad citizens through FM radio. Take up the recruitment of Home Guards without a shortage of personnel to solve the traffic problems,” he suggested.

