Telangana CM using family to serve his political ends: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

November 17, 2022 04:15 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being disgraceful by dragging his daughter’s name and the family to serve his political ends and cling to power. “No one is interested in KCR himself, who is bothered about his daughter joining our party,” he said, on Wednesday.

“KCR is prepared to go to any extent to retain power and the entire country has seen how disgraceful the Munugode Assembly byelection was held. He talks about thrashing those trying to poach his party MLAs, what about the 37 MLAs ensnared from the Opposition parties by the TRS?,” he questioned.

In an informal interaction with the media at the party office, the Karimnagar MP once again dared the Chief Minister to make the turncoat MLAs to quit and seek a fresh mandate. “Those shifting party loyalties should not be spared and should be exposed as it is cheating of the people who elected them. Those joining BJP should quit their seats and be ready to contest again,” he said.

He also sought a probe into the CCTV footage extracted at Deccan Kitchen, Moinabad farmhouse and the Pragathi Bhavan to unravel the entire TRS MLAs poaching snoopgate drama.

Early polls

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said he was sure KCR is sure to go for early elections and his announcement at the TRS party meeting about not going for it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Instead of explaining the development works and welfare schemes of his government, the Chief Minister’s singular focus has been on criticising the Opposition and making plans to attract more Opposition leaders to his fold, he maintained.

“The BJP will contest elections in Telangana on its own and is quite confident of coming to power with the target of garnering one lakh votes in each Assembly constituency. We have enough candidates for all the constituencies and we are ready whenever polls are held,” he asserted.

The recent byelection had “proved” that the BJP was the only alterative to the TRS, he claimed and called upon the anti-TRS forces to rally behind the party to dethrone KCR from power. The TRS MLAs are sure to be taken to task by the people for ignoring the problems of farmers in selling their paddy produce, unemployment, issues with Dharani portal and so on, he warned.

