Telangana CM urges newly-recruited police constables to fight ganja manace

February 15, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ceremoniously handed over appointment letters to 10 police constables at L.B. Stadium on Wednesday evening as part of the event for induction of 15,750 new recruits to the police force.

These candidates were selected during the recruitment drive by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) against 16,604 notified vacancies.

Promising the youth of the possibilities in Telangana’s public service sector, the minister said, “We have gotten rid of the old committee in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and have set up a new one now. We will make sure to have the exams and release notifications soon.” He encouraged students to start preparing for the examinations.

This comes less than a year after the TSPSC cancelled the Group-I recruitment exams and two other services exams following reports of exam papers leak.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Reddy urged the recruited officers to eradicate ganja menace completely. “The drug mafia is the major cause of concern in Telangana. It is your duty to safeguard youth and rid Telangana of the drug problem,” he said.

“Telangana should stand as a model state. There must be fear in the people even when mentioning ganja,” he said, citing other states like Punjab as examples, where drug menace has been reported.

The minister expressed grave concern over the recent issues of drug addiction especially in the major educational institutes of the state. “While ganja seizures are happening, the drug menace is rampant in most parts of the State and youth have been getting addicted to vices even in hookah centres,” he said.

We have established the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and allotted them a huge budget to tackle this, he assured.

