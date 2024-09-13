Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central Government to release funds unconditionally for taking up relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood affected areas.

The State has suffered severe losses due to the recent heavy rains and floods and the Centre should release funds at the earliest for taking rehabilitation measures. The Chief Minister explained about the damages to the central team which reached Hyderabad on Friday (September 13, 2024) after visiting the flood affected areas.

Mr. Revanth Reddy has submitted several requests relating to damages to agricultural lands, crops as well as infrastructure like roads during the recent floods. The Centre should take steps to see that a permanent corpus was created for taking up measures to prevent occurrence of floods and consequent losses in future. The Central Government should accordingly prepare an action plan for resolution of the issue on permanent basis.

Referring to damages in Khammam district, he said construction of a retaining abutting the Munneru canal was the only solution to prevent occurrence of floods in the district.