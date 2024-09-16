ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM to unveil Rajiv Gandhi’s statue today

Published - September 16, 2024 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. It would be unveiled on Monday (September 16, 2024) BY Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unveil the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opposite to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday (September 16, 2024) late afternoon. All the Ministers and senior party functionaries will participate in the programme. 

While the unveiling was planned to be held on the 80th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, on August 20, 2024, it was postponed. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge was invited for the event.

A month ago, Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) raised objection to the statue stating that the space opposite to the Secretariat was designated for Telangana Talli Statue. Mr. Reddy on August 20 announced that Telangana Talli statue would be installed at the Secretariat. Bhoomi Puja for the statue was held on August 28, 2024.

