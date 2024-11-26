Telangana CM to meet Defence Minister, Civil Aviation Minister in New Delhi today

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) afternoon.

The Chief Minister during his meeting Mr. Singh in June this year had requested for 2,500 acres of defence lands to be allotted to the State government enabling it to take up highway expansion and other works. The Defence Minister approved the transfers, paving way for elevated corridors construction in Hyderabad.

Mr. Reddy is likely to discuss the development of the airport at Mamnoor in Warangal, with the Civil Aviation Minister. The State government has recently allocated ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres for the revival and expansion of the airport.

The Chief Minister reached New Delhi on Monday (November 25, 2024) to attend the reception of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter. On Tuesday morning, he met with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and congratulated her on winning Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the recently held byelections in Kerala.

