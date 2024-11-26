 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Telangana CM to meet Defence Minister, Civil Aviation Minister in New Delhi today

Published - November 26, 2024 02:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) afternoon.

The Chief Minister during his meeting Mr. Singh in June this year had requested for 2,500 acres of defence lands to be allotted to the State government enabling it to take up highway expansion and other works. The Defence Minister approved the transfers, paving way for elevated corridors construction in Hyderabad. 

Mr. Reddy is likely to discuss the development of the airport at Mamnoor in Warangal, with the Civil Aviation Minister. The State government has recently allocated ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres for the revival and expansion of the airport. 

The Chief Minister reached New Delhi on Monday (November 25, 2024) to attend the reception of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter. On Tuesday morning, he met with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and congratulated her on winning Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the recently held byelections in Kerala. 

Published - November 26, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.