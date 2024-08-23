Telangana CM to lay foundation stone for unique genomic wellness centre on October 9

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will on October 9 lay the foundation stone for a unique ‘Genomic Wellness Centre for Integrative Medicine’, conceptualised by Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation Genome Foundation (GF) in Medipally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

A team of noted scientists and clinicians from the GF, led by its managing director K.P.C. Gandhi, met Mr. Revanth at the Secretariat on Friday (August 23). The delegation included cardiologist B. Somaraju, cardiothoracic surgeon D. Prasad Rao, FABA BioAsia executive president P. Reddanna, clinical immunologist Kosaraju R. Rao and Naturopathy centre director Karthik.

The healthcare centre had been allotted 4.13 acres by the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government of the united Andhra Pradesh. The proposed centre’s work will be based on the research already carried out on rare diseases and novel therapeutic initiatives, with the helpof scientists and clinicians through multiple specialties such as yoga, meditation, naturopathy, ayurveda, nutrition, spirituality, human psychology and preventive medicine approaches.

These will be combined with non-invasive, patient-centric healthcare initiatives for an integrative medicine to manage various diseases. GF has taken up several studies and signed pacts with institutes such as LVPEI, FABA, CDFD, Truth Labs and KIMS.

The delegation apprised Mr. Revanth of foundation’s activities, and the Chief Minister promised them full support of his government. He wanted the facility to serve rural patients from across the State, especially those from the Uppal-Warangal highway zone, and those coming from other parts of the country.

Mr. Revanth expressed his appreciation for the pioneering work done by the scientists and doctors associated with the multi-disciplinary healthcare initiative, supported by advanced genetic technologies for personalised and precision medicine under the overall guidance of eminent public personalities such as former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan and former Central Vigilance Commission chairman K.V. Chowdary, according to a press release.