Telangana CM to inspect flood-hit Khammam today

Updated - September 02, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 11:31 am IST - HYDERABAD:

Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on flood relief measures

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a review meeting on damage caused by rain, flood relief measures at Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Monday (September 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inspect the flood affected areas in Khammam on Monday (September 2, 2024), which was lashed by heavy rains on Sunday (September 1, 2024). The Chief Minister held a meeting on the damage caused by the rain, flood relief measures at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Monday morning. From there, he will head to Khammam by road.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, DGP Jitender, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting. 

Compared to the other districts in the State, Khammam and its surroundings were worst hit as flood water swept through some villages and towns. Loss of lives too were reported.

 As several tanks breached, people living in the low-lying areas were stranded on the rooftops of their houses in various parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam. Munneru river too received heavy inflows which led to flood like situation in the areas near floodplains of the river. Residents of the locality demanded foolproof flood protection mechanisms and construction of a retaining wall along the Munneru river course to mitigate the flood woes on a permanent basis

