GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM to inspect flood-hit Khammam today

Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on flood relief measures

Updated - September 02, 2024 11:46 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 11:31 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a review meeting on damage caused by rain, flood relief measures at Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a review meeting on damage caused by rain, flood relief measures at Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Monday (September 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inspect the flood affected areas in Khammam on Monday (September 2, 2024), which was lashed by heavy rains on Sunday (September 1, 2024). The Chief Minister held a meeting on the damage caused by the rain, flood relief measures at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Monday morning. From there, he will head to Khammam by road.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, DGP Jitender, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting. 

Compared to the other districts in the State, Khammam and its surroundings were worst hit as flood water swept through some villages and towns. Loss of lives too were reported.

 As several tanks breached, people living in the low-lying areas were stranded on the rooftops of their houses in various parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam. Munneru river too received heavy inflows which led to flood like situation in the areas near floodplains of the river. Residents of the locality demanded foolproof flood protection mechanisms and construction of a retaining wall along the Munneru river course to mitigate the flood woes on a permanent basis

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.