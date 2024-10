Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for New Delhi on Monday (September 30, 2024) evening and he is scheduled to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharage who is indisposed. Mr Reddy is also likely to meet the party high command and appraise them of the latest political situation in Telangana apart from explaining the demolitions by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and other related aspects.

