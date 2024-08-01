Telangana CM thanks Apex Court for verdict on SC sub-classification

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy profusely thanked the Supreme Court which held that State governments can sub-classify Scheduled Castes for grant of reservations. Shortly after the Apex Court gave its verdict on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said in the ongoing State Assembly session that in accordance with the verdict, the State Government will take a decision on sub-classification into A,B,C and D sub-categories.

Mr. Reddy further said that the Government will take steps to implement the reservations for Madiga and Madiga sub-castes in the job notifications issued. “If need be, an ordinance will be brought in,” said Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Reddy also said that Telangana Government engaged a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court Sidharth Luthra to argue in favor of the categorisation. The Government had sent Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to New Delhi to oversee the arguments and provide necessary information to the legal team. He also said that it was the Congress that gave its promise to the Madiga community on the categorisation and kept its promise.

Manda Krishna Madiga of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) spearheaded the demand, which existed for a long time, to sub-classify Scheduled Castes for reservation.

The combined Andhra Pradesh government also passed resolutions demanding the Centre to categorise the SC reservations. It was passed during the Nara Chandrababu and late Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy governments.

