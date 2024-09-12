Telangana CM shocked over death of Sitaram Yechury  

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the demise of Communist stalwart and CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled the struggles of Sitaram Yechury for the working class and said they would continue to inspire the future generations. The political arena in the country suffered an irreparable loss in the death of the CPI (M) general secretary.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said Yechury who entered into politics from the student stage remained active for over four decades. The services he rendered as Rajya Sabha member, CPI (M) polit bureau member, economist and social worker would be remembered in days to come. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the family members of the departed leader.

Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the death of Sitaram Yechury has shocked him. He said that Yechury was a tall leader who rose through the ranks to become the general secretary and fought on behalf of people in several movements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.