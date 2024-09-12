ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM shocked over death of Sitaram Yechury  

Updated - September 12, 2024 05:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Yechury’s struggles for working class will continue to inspire future generations, he said  

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday (September 12, 2024). File | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the demise of Communist stalwart and CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

He recalled the struggles of Sitaram Yechury for the working class and said they would continue to inspire the future generations. The political arena in the country suffered an irreparable loss in the death of the CPI (M) general secretary.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said Yechury who entered into politics from the student stage remained active for over four decades. The services he rendered as Rajya Sabha member, CPI (M) polit bureau member, economist and social worker would be remembered in days to come. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the family members of the departed leader.

Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the death of Sitaram Yechury has shocked him. He said that Yechury was a tall leader who rose through the ranks to become the general secretary and fought on behalf of people in several movements.

