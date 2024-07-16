ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM sets August 15 deadline for resolution of pending Dharani grievances  

Updated - July 16, 2024 01:36 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He directs officials to explain reasons behind the rejection of applications. The instructions are expected to ensure there is a window for landowners to know about the status of their complaints.

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed Revenue Department officials to resolve pending applications pertaining to Dharani portal by August 15, 2024. The instructions were given during the CM’s meeting with collectors at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials of the Revenue department to resolve the pending applications pertaining to grievances arising out of the Dharani portal by August 15.

The officials received more than 2.43 lakh grievances relating to Dharani portal and some of them have been resolved in the past few months amid complaints that the applications are being rejected for the sake of rejection. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister made clear that in the event of rejection of the applications, the officials should explain the reasons behind their rejection so that people are convinced.

Telangana Revenue dept receives 60,000 more grievances pertaining to Dharani portal

The instructions opens window to know status of complaints

The directions assume significance in the light of complaints that there is no scope for appeal for the landowners facing problems since the inception of Dharani portal. The instructions are expected to go a long way in ensuring that there is a window for landowners to know about the status of their complaints, if any.

The Chief Minister gave the directions during the collectors conference which started in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The conference is likely to continue till 6 pm as the Chief Minister is keen to discuss several issues pending at the district and mandal levels in the process of taking governance closer to the people.

