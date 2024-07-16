GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM sets August 15 deadline for resolution of pending Dharani grievances  

He directs officials to explain reasons behind the rejection of applications. The instructions are expected to ensure there is a window for landowners to know about the status of their complaints.

Updated - July 16, 2024 01:36 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed Revenue Department officials to resolve pending applications pertaining to Dharani portal by August 15, 2024. The instructions were given during the CM’s meeting with collectors at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on July 16, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed Revenue Department officials to resolve pending applications pertaining to Dharani portal by August 15, 2024. The instructions were given during the CM’s meeting with collectors at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials of the Revenue department to resolve the pending applications pertaining to grievances arising out of the Dharani portal by August 15.

The officials received more than 2.43 lakh grievances relating to Dharani portal and some of them have been resolved in the past few months amid complaints that the applications are being rejected for the sake of rejection. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister made clear that in the event of rejection of the applications, the officials should explain the reasons behind their rejection so that people are convinced.

Telangana Revenue dept receives 60,000 more grievances pertaining to Dharani portal

The instructions opens window to know status of complaints

The directions assume significance in the light of complaints that there is no scope for appeal for the landowners facing problems since the inception of Dharani portal. The instructions are expected to go a long way in ensuring that there is a window for landowners to know about the status of their complaints, if any.

The Chief Minister gave the directions during the collectors conference which started in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The conference is likely to continue till 6 pm as the Chief Minister is keen to discuss several issues pending at the district and mandal levels in the process of taking governance closer to the people.

Explore incorporating new options in Dharani portal

Enquiring about the status of pending Dharani applications, he suggested that officials could explore incorporating new options in the portal for resolving technical issues. They should also examine the possibility of geo-tagging the Government lands so that there was no scope for encroachments on them.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested officials to explore incorporating new options in Dharani portal for resolving technical issues.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested officials to explore incorporating new options in Dharani portal for resolving technical issues. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://dharani.telangana.gov.in/agricultureHomepage?lang=en

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.