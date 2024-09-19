Telangana CM seeks industry contribution to permanent corpus of Skill University

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has exhorted the industry leaders to contribute their share to the permanent corpus fund being set up for the maintenance and operation of Young India Skill University being set up by the State Government.

Industry could contribute in different forms: CM

The State Government on its part has decided to allocate ₹100 crore as its share to the university proposed to equip youth with skills to make them globally competitive in grabbing employment opportunities. The industry could contribute in different forms for the successful operation of the university.

The Chief Minister made this request during the meeting of the Board of Directors of the university in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 19, 2024). Officials briefed the board, headed by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra as chairman of the university, about the salient features of the Skill University and the courses that would be offered to students through experienced faculty including guest lectures by prominent industrialists.

The University would start functioning from the current academic year with 2,000 students initially. The courses as well as the intake of students would be scaled up from the next academic year after the full-fledged campus for the university, proposed at the net zero fourth city at Muchintal, is constructed. The Government had decided to operate the university from the campus of Engineering Staff College of India in the first year before shifting it.

Mr. Mahindra appreciated the Chief Minister’s idea of offering skilled youth to the industry globally. Describing Mr. Reddy as a ‘leader with a vision’, Mr. Mahindra said he readily accepted the offer to head the board of directors as he was impressed by the vision.