Telangana CM seeks cooperation of WEF members in checking suicides by farmers

CM Revanth Reddy says he is from a farming family and understands the problems of ryots 

January 19, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sought the cooperation of the World Economic Forum members in curbing suicides by farmers.

Steps should be taken to ensure profits to farmers on the lines of corporates and this would go a long way in checking suicides by farmers, he said. The Chief Minister was addressing a conference on ‘Food systems and local action’ organised as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said he understood the problems of farmers and suicides by ryots was a major problem confronting India. The Congress party had therefore decided to provide minimum support price to farmers and his government had gone a step ahead in providing investment support to them through Rythu Bharosa. He recalled that he was from a farming family and said: “Farming is our culture”. Mr. Revanth Reddy asserted that his government was working to bring down suicides by farmers and sought the WEF support in this direction.

Telangana / Agriculture

