Telangana CM says weavers' community needs more political representation

Assures better position for former Minister L. Ramana, who has joined TRS

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said the weavers' community needs more political representation and assured them that they would get to hear good news on that front very soon.

Speaking after welcoming former Minister L. Ramana into the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) here on Friday, he said the weavers' community had suffered much in the combined Andhra Pradesh due to lack of vision. The TRS government has taken some steps but some concrete decisions would be taken soon to change the fortunes of the community.

“I have recently announced insurance on the lines of Rythu Bheema for weavers committing suicide and this will take shape in a couple of months.”

The community needs a political voice and Mr. Ramana given his committed background is the right choice, the CM said indicating that the former Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) president would soon be politically accommodated. “I know him for the last 25 years and he is a committed worker whichever party he is associated with.”

The CM revealed a few steps taken by the government for the handloom and power loom sector and said the Textile Park in Warangal had recently attracted investments of ₹3,000 crores. The weavers' issues need to be tackled with a new approach in modern times, he said and asked the heads of the weavers' community to come up with new ideas for the betterment of the weavers.

Ridiculing those opposing the sale of lands, he said the government accrued ₹2,000 crores from the sale of 40 acres and this money would be used for the betterment of deprived communities. Some more pockets of land have been identified and the money would not be wasted.

The Chief Minister said he was committed to the development of the State given the people’s confidence in him. “We can’t make mistakes,” he said, adding that no amount of criticism would stop him from achieving his goal of golden Telangana. He recalled how the State has topped power consumption in the country with the per capita consumption reaching 2,071 units. Similarly, only paddy cultivation is contributing ₹50,000 crores in the State GDP from a mere ₹12,000 crores earlier.