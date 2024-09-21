Telangana CM says country will miss Yechury as ‘fascist forces’ are on the rise

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the country would miss Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury at a time when the fascist forces were trying to demolish all the democratic systems that Mr. Yechury tried to safeguard during his lifetime.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking at a memorial meeting held in the honour of late Sitaram Yechury in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 21, 2024), said his demise left a void which cannot be filled, and more so at a time when conspiracies of taking over the country are being hatched in the name of ‘One Nation One Election.’

“It is unfortunate that Sitaram Yechury is not among us to give direction to the country in these critical times. People like him are few and far between,” Mr. Reddy said recalling how the late leader played an important role in national politics right from his student days.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Yechury ignited the spirit of democracy in national politics and also stood by the poor by raising their voice on all political platforms in the country. “Mr. Yechury and departed Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy are highly respected national leaders. I used to remember the CPI(M) leader whenever I met Jaipal Reddy.”

Stating that only a few leaders adhere to their party ideology till their last breath, he said Mr. Yechury was one among them. He also recalled how the CPI (M) leader played an active role in supporting important Bills for the welfare of poor during the UPA rule. “AICC leader Rahul Gandhi considered Mr. Yechury as his mentor.”

The Chief Minister also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the controversial remarks made by the BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi including threats to his life. How can such people go scot-free after making such horrendous remarks, he asked.

Yechury is true Hyderabadi: KTR

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who also attended the memorial meeting, termed Mr. Yechury as a true Hyderabadi who stuck to his ideology. He said sticking to one’s ideology at a time when political defections have become a norm is not easy but Mr. Yechury followed his ideals more than power. KTR left the meeting before Mr. Reddy walked in to attend the meeting.