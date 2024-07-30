ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM reviews Vikarabad-Krishna rail route  

Published - July 30, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The 145 km railway line is set to connect Vikarabad, Parigi, Kodangal, Narayanapet, and Maktal

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewing the Vikarabad-Krishna railway line with South Central Railway (SCR) officials on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewed the proposed Vikarabad-Krishna railway line route map on the sidelines of the Assembly session on Monday. The railway line, spanning 145 km, is set to connect Vikarabad, Parigi, Kodangal, Narayanapet, and Maktal, and will be constructed at an estimated budget of ₹3,500 crore. The Chief Minister offered several suggestions to Railway Chief Engineer Subrahmanian to enhance the route’s efficacy and ensure that it meets the region’s transportation needs efficiently. MLAs Rammohan Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, and Parnika Reddy were present.

