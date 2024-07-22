Telangana CM reviews Medigadda issue at Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday reviewed issues related to repairs, inspections and commission inquiries pertaining to the Medigadda Barrage of the Kaleshwaram project during his visit to New Delhi.

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja and Advisor to the Irrigation Department Adityanath Das attended the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s official residence there. Mr. Uttam Reddy and officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the matters discussed during the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) meeting held on Saturday there.

The Chief Minister shared his opinion on these issues and made several suggestions regarding the NDSA meeting scheduled to be held there on Monday.

