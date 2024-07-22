ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM reviews Medigadda issue at Delhi

Published - July 22, 2024 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy holding a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday reviewed issues related to repairs, inspections and commission inquiries pertaining to the Medigadda Barrage of the Kaleshwaram project during his visit to New Delhi.

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja and Advisor to the Irrigation Department Adityanath Das attended the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s official residence there. Mr. Uttam Reddy and officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the matters discussed during the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) meeting held on Saturday there.

The Chief Minister shared his opinion on these issues and made several suggestions regarding the NDSA meeting scheduled to be held there on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US