Telangana CM Revanth’s conditions on filmmakers for obtaining location permissions, ticket fare hikes approval

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmakers approaching the Telangana government seeking permission to increase their ticket prices will now have to direct a short video about the drug menace and cybercrimes. The two-three minute short videos should be shown before and/or after their big-budget movies. This was one of the conditions spelt out by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who attended a function on Tuesday to bolster the fight against cyber crimes and drug menace in the State.

“Filmmakers approaching the government to increase their tickets rates must make a short video with the stars in their movies about drug awareness and cybercrimes, only then will we respond to their requests. Cinema has that power and responsibility towards society,” the Chief Minister said as he flagged off the latest fleet for the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State added a total of 111 vehicles in its fleet. While TGNAB got 27 four-wheelers, 40 two-wheelers, the newly inducted wing - TGCSB got 14 four-wheelers, 30 two-wheelers.

“Not just that, filmmakers seeking location permissions for their shoots will also have to show a short video,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

“Since most of the shootings happen in Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, filmmakers must make a one-two minute video on the two subjects and share that with the police before seeking permission for location,” he said. The government will assist those who comply with these regulations in the matter of permits, he added.

The Chief Minister proposed meetings be conducted by the officials from the police department, Fire Safety department and the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) cell with filmmakers and theatre owners to showcase ‘news reels’ type videos in the theatres.

Talking about the recent controversy on ‘friendly policing’ that sparked a debate among netizens, the Chief Minister said, “the police is being friendly police, but the friendliness is with the victims - those who come to police stations or those approaching the cops for assistance. Friendly policing isn’t for criminals, we can’t be doing that.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.