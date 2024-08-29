Telangana CM Revanth’s brother among residents who received notices to remove construction partly in lake’s buffer zone

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupathi Reddy is one of the recipients of the notices issued by Serilingampally deputy collector asking the property owners at Amar Society, on the edge of Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad, to remove structures within the partly buffer zone of the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was only yesterday (August 28, 2024) that the Chief Minister, during an informal interaction, dared the leaders of the Opposition to furnish list of illegal constructions by his family members. He further said that the State government will demolish the constructions.

Constructions in Full Tank Level and buffer zones of lakes in and around Hyderabad has become one of the focal points of discussion across the State after Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), formed recently, started to demolish encroachments including structures in the FTL of the lakes.

Leaders from all parties have responded to the move by pointing out the buildings constructed in FTL by their rival party leaders. Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) posted images of the constructions on social media platforms asking if the State government and HYDRAA will clear them from the lakes’ FTL. Also, they issued statements supporting the agency’s action. The Chief Minister said that the HYDRAA’s drive will continue to protect the water bodies. The agency’s commissioner A.V. Ranganath has recently submitted a report in which it was stated that it has demolished 18 properties and reclaimed 43.95 acres in three months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.