Telangana CM Revanth vows to unveil Rajiv Gandhi statue at any cost, slams BRS

Telangana Talli statue would be installed in the Secretariat on December 9

Updated - August 20, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 02:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
Works were in full swing for the unveiling of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue outside the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on August 17, 2024.

Works were in full swing for the unveiling of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue outside the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing it of disrespecting national figures, particularly former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He vowed that his government would proceed with the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statueopposite to the Telangana Secretariat, despite any opposition. 

Speaking at an event commemorating Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary at Somajiguda on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), Mr. Reddy criticized the BRS for what he perceived as their lack of respect for Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy. Taking strong exception to the comments made by BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, who claimed that they would remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi from the Secretariat even if it was unveiled, he challenged the BRS leaders to touch the statue. 

Mr. Reddy accused the BRS leadership of hypocrisy, particularly regarding their demand for the installation of the ‘Telangana Talli’ statue at the Secretariat. He argued that while the ruling party had neglected Telangana’s cultural heritage for over a decade, they were now using the issue for political mileage. The Chief Minister warned that any actions against Rajiv Gandhi’s statue would face strong resistance from the Congress. He cautioned the BRS leaders that irresponsible statements or actions could lead to their social expulsion by the people of Telangana. 

“Let them try to touch Rajiv Gandhi’s statue,” Mr. Reddy asserted. “We will protect it with all our might. . We will soon unveil Rajiv’s statue in a grand ceremony.” 

Criticizing the BRS for not installing the Telangana Talli statue, the Chief Minister announced that his government would ensure the installation of the Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat on December 9. 

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. File

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. File | Photo Credit: ANI

