GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM Revanth visits Warangal, asks officials to sanction ₹5 lakh assistance to KMTP land oustees  

Over the past five years, approximately 1000 farmers from the Chinthapally and other villages have contributed their land for the park

Published - June 29, 2024 03:52 pm IST - WARANGAL  

P. Laxma Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials during a visit to Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal on June 29, 2024

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials during a visit to Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal on June 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare proposals to provide essential amenities, including roads, electricity, water supply, and waste management, at the housing layout designated for those displaced by the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) near Warangal. Emphasizing the government’s responsibility to ensure these facilities, the Chief Minister announced that each plot allottee would receive ₹5 lakh assistance under the Indiramma Housing scheme. 

Accompanied by Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Raj Narasimha, Konda Surekha, and Seethakka, he visited the 1200-acre textile park located in Sangem and Wardhannapet mandals in the district on Saturday. 

During the visit, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan briefed the Chief Minister on the existing facilities, operational units, and employment prospects at the park. The Chief Minister also viewed a photo exhibition, participated in a plantation programme, and unveiled the logo for Vana Mahostavam, a plantation initiative. 

Over 1200 houses expected to be constructed

In a subsequent review meeting at the park, Mr. Reddy directed officials to ensure that all landowners who had given up their land were allotted house plots. He stressed the need to provide comprehensive amenities equivalent to those of a Gram Panchayat, given the expected construction of over 1200 houses. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to build a pond linked to a nearby lake to prevent flooding in the textile park and to construct contours around the park. 

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the KMTP on October 22, 2017. Over the past five years, approximately 1000 farmers from the Chinthapally and other villages have contributed their land for the park. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Collectors Satya Sharada and P. Pravinya, and TGIISC officials were present. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.