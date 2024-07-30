GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM Revanth to meet 30,000 promoted teachers in Hyderabad on Friday

Published - July 30, 2024 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will meet with the recently promoted teachers at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on August 2, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will meet with the recently promoted teachers at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on August 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will interact with the recently promoted teachers in the State at an event at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The instructions were clear for various departments to make suitable arrangements to accommodate about 30,000 teachers for the special day.

According to an official communication on Monday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a tele-meeting with Director-General of Police Jitender; Principal Secretaries of departments of Education, Roads and Buildings, SC Development; Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, and Information and Public Relations Special Commissioner Hanumantha Rao.

Telangana govt starts exercise for transfer of teachers  

“It is the first time that the State saw such a huge number of teachers promoted. The Chief Minister will directly interact with the promoted teachers in this meeting on August 2,” Ms. Santhi Kumari told the officials. The officials discussed about suitable arrangements for the event.

It was decided that rain-proof tents should put up at L.B. Stadium to accommodate around 30,000 invitees, and sufficient arrangements made for vehicle parking, and drinking water and sanitation facilities.

