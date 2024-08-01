Telangana CM Revanth to lay foundation stone for Young India Skills University shortly

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that his Government is focussed on enhancing the skill sets of youth for making them job ready on global scale in the competitive world which is witnessing rapid emergence of new technologies.

The Government has therefore decided to start a state-of-the-art skill development university, ‘Young India Skills University’ in public private partnership mode. The university will offer over 15 courses in different verticals including Healthcare; Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences; Artificial Intelligence & Information Sciences; BFSI; Tourism & Hospitality; Construction & Interior Design; Advance Manufacturing; Retail Operations; Renewable Energy; Media, Gaming & Films and Digital Designs to meet the emerging requirements so that youth coming out of the skill university will job ready. The University will offer diploma and degree certificates that will have recognition.

Fee reimbursement for SC/ST/BC/Minority communities if need be

“The Government is also clear on the fee structure of the university. We will provide fee reimbursement for SC/ST/BC/Minority communities if need be,” he said adding the Government had released ₹100 crore for the purpose.

He was speaking in the State Assembly on Thursday during the passage of ‘The Young India Skills University (Public Private Partnership) Bill 2024’ in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Training this year at ESCI

He said since the setting up of the university would take time, it was proposed to utilise the campus of the Engineering Staff College of India for the current year to offer training in six courses with an intake of 2,000. Tie-ups were being worked out with industry majors for imparting training to aspiring youth and also for ensuring placements to them on completion of the courses.

While Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had agreed for training in Pharma and Life Sciences, SBI had come forward for taking up training in BFSI sector. The Retail Traders Association of India would train the aspiring youth in the sector while the Telangana VFX Association had ventured to take responsibility of the sector. “These agencies will be engaged in the entire process from training to placements,” he said.

Sector experts to train youth

The Government had decided to appoint an industry leader as chairman of the university and experts from the sectors would be roped in for training the youth. The facility would not be confined to the State capital and it would be extended to the district level in the coming days.

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who piloted the Bill, said though the Government was in the process of finalising a job calendar for recruitment to two lakh posts, over 20 lakh youth would still need gainful employment. “Since the Government cannot create all the jobs, we have decided to partner with the private sector for harnessing the employment potential through skill development,” he said.

He lamented that absence of required skill sets to meet the emerging demands was rendering scores of youth jobless and said the skills university had been conceived as a specialised tool to promote employability. “This is a win-win situation for the youth as well as the industry,” he said adding the courses were designed in such a manner that they would have 50 per cent practical component in the form of internship with the industry.

Initial intake would be 2,000, to be scaped up to 10,000 next year

The initial intake would be 2,000 for the first year and it would be scaled up to 10,000 next year. In addition to the ESCI campus, the campus of the National Academy of Construction would also be affiliated to it for conducting the training programmes. Explaining about his claim on win-win situation, he said while the youth would get gainful employment, the State would be able to attract more investments owing to availability of skilled workforce. The Chief Minister performed Bhumi Puja for the campus at Mucherla near the State Capital in the evening.