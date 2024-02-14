Telangana CM Revanth says Congress committed to fill the vacancies, poised to remain in power for another decade  

February 14, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Highlighting the government’s commitment to alleviating unemployment and preventing tragic outcomes such as suicides, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stressed the government’s swift action upon assuming office to tackle unemployment issues, citing the distribution of appointment letters to 13,444 employees as evidence of progress.

Speaking at a ceremony held at LB Stadium here on Wednesday to distribute appointment letters to police constables, he lambasted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on various fronts. Mr Reddy asserted that the Congress government, under the banner of ‘Praja Palana’, was poised to remain in power for another decade, if not two.

The Chief Minister detailed the government’s efforts to resolve the complexities inherited from the previous regime, citing successful appointments in nursing officers and SCCL dependents. The previous government led by Mr. K Chandrashekhar Rao failed to address the unemployment crisis in the State, he alleged.

In a strong rebuttal to recent criticisms from KCR, Mr. Reddy accused him of prioritising personal and family benefits over addressing the plight of the unemployed. He rebuked KCR for neglecting the aspirations of the people and reminded him that people had rejected his leadership.

Responding to KCR’s remarks about his political future, Mr. Revanth Reddy dismissed any potential threat, likening KCR to a “dead snake” whose influence had waned. He reiterated his Government’s commitment to fill two lakh jobs without disadvantaging older aspirants, stating that they had increased age limit for recruitment from 44 to 46 years. Expressing concern over the rampant sale and use of drugs, he blamed the BRS government for the growing menace and pledged to eradicate the drug menace by dismantling drug peddling networks.

