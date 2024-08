Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has returned to Hyderabad after completing U.S. and South Korea tour to attract investments. He was received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). He would lay the foundation stone for a new campus of Cognizant in Kokapet in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.