Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s village to be fully solar-powered soon

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s ancestral village, Kondareddypalli, is set to become Telangana’s first 100% solar-powered village. The transition begins with domestic connections, followed by agricultural connections, and finally, common amenities like streetlights and government buildings.

Chairman and managing director of Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company, Musharraf Farooqui along with Nagarkurnool District Collector B.Santhosh, REDCO vice-chairperson and managing director Anila and company director (Commercial) K.Ramulu visited the village on Tuesday for an assessment and interaction with the residents.

Mr. Farooqui said the village has 1,451 electricity consumers of which 499 are domestic consumers, 66 commercial and 867 agricultural registered consumers. He said the domestic connections can be turned to solar in three to six months while the challenge is with agriculture connections.

He said it has to be decided whether the solar panels should be established on available government lands or a panel separately for each farmer’s connection. They need to spare 100 square yards for installing the solar panels for each connection and the farmers have to be convinced for this.

“There is no model in the country to replicate as far as the agriculture connections are concerned. So it will take a little more time to study and designing the model to be adopted. The Chief Minister wants it to be a model village in the country and we will change it into a successful model soon,” he added.

As part of the implementation of the pilot project, the government launched a house-to-house survey. Based on the survey report, the government will prepare a DPR (detailed project report) and finalise the solar power capacity in the village.