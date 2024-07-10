Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to visit U.S., South Korea in August, woo investors 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the U.S. and South Korea next month, where he will meet leaders of a number of firms across industries to woo investments in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some big ticket announcements pertaining to investment plans of the firms for Telangana are likely in the course of his three-city tour in the U.S. The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and a few senior officials, highly placed sources said.

The delegation will be visiting the U.S. from August 4-9 before embarking for Seoul, capital of South Korea. Mr. Reddy will be meeting business leaders in New York, Dallas and San Francisco, and also address the Telugu diaspora in New Jersey, on what would be his second visit abroad after assuming charge in December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The companies whose leaders the Chief Minister will be meeting in the U.S. include those focussed on life sciences, consumer products, technology and electric vehicles (EV). In South Korea, the team will meet top-level executives of firms into electronics, textiles, life sciences and EV, sources said.

In his first visit abroad after assuming office, the Chief Minister had been to Davos, Switzerland, in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Mr. Reddy held discussions with industry leaders pitching for fresh and additional investments. In the second leg of the trip, he had visited London and announced Musi river rejuvenation project.

The upcoming visit to the U.S. assumes significance in the context of the government settling down after the Lok Sabha elections. Setting the backdrop is also sneak peeks the State government has provided on its outlook for industrial growth, including the proposed clutch of pharma clusters, an enhanced focus on MSMEs, even while seeking to consolidate on the gains in technology and life sciences sectors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.